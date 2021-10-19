Watch live as volcano in Spain's La Palma continues to spew lava

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island continues to spew lava, one month following the initial eruption on 19 September.

Almost 1,500 acres of land have been destroyed by the flowing lava and molten rock, which continues to tumble down the ridge.

Last Thursday, around 300 people living between the towns of Tazacorte and La Laguna were evacuated from their homes as lava threatened to engulf the area.

Since the initial eruption one month ago, as many as 10,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

