Watch live as WHO launches its Cop26 report

The World Health Organization is holding a press conference to launch its Cop26 report “The Health Argument for Climate Action”.

Along with the report, an open letter from 45 million health professionals worldwide, which calls for an ambitious outcome at the Glasgow summit, will be shared.

The 26th annual UN Climate Change Conference will begin in Scotland on 31 October, where the 197 parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change will all be represented, alongside government officials, businesses and activists all hoping to see a comprehensive plan drawn up to realise the goals of the 2016 Paris Agreement.