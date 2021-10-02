The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as “strong winds and heavy rain” are set to hit parts of England and Scotland over the weekend.

Weather forecasters have warned residents in the South of England, including London, of “strong winds and heavy rain during Saturday afternoon and evening, leading to some disruption to travel”.

Those living in the southeast, especially around the coast, will have to reckon with wind and rain, which might bring flooding, travel disruption and power outages.