Scientists are collecting spray from the blowholes of humpback whales off Iceland’s northern coast to find out if they get stressed by whale-watching boats, a booming industry in the North Atlantic. More than 360,000 whale watchers were logged in 2019, three times the number a decade ago.

Researchers from marine conservation charity Whale Wise fly a drone carrying petri dishes through the spray. They then measure stress hormones in the samples to determine the impact of tourist boat encounters.

They have also teamed up with a French environmental group studying climate change, as whales absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide.