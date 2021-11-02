A whirlpool has formed off the Scottish coast caused by wastewater flowing into the sea.

Officials confirmed the event was linked to the impact of recent rainfall on a local landfill site.

Drone images captured the whirlpool near, Lendalfoot in South Ayrshire, on the western coast of Scotland.

Paul Young, a 46-year-old accountant, took the images on Sunday, which showed a rotating mass of water not far from the shore.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has said it was linked to events at a nearby landfill site.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here