Wildfires raging across the west coast of the United States are threatening to “cancel Christmas”.

Even in areas where the fires are yet to reach, extreme heat is causing problems for Christmas tree farmers, with many crops destroyed by the summer weather.

Temperatures have climbed as high as 116F (46.6C) in the state of Oregon, where the Bootleg Fire continues to burn through 388,000 acres of land.

“The trees were basically cooking, burnt down to nothing,” one farmer said of his crops.