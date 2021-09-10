A forest fire broke out near the popular coastal resort of Costa del Sol as evacuations were ordered.

At least 600 people were evacuated from properties in the southern Spanish resort town of Estepona on Thursday as firefighting crews battled the fire.

The blaze in the Sierra Bermeja mountain range started late on Wednesday and grew overnight.

Footage from the scene captured huge raging flames ravaging land beside a road in the area of the popular Costa del Sol.

Another clip captures the bright orange flames illuminating the landscape as a blaze tears through a nearby forest.