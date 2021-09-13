The Andalusian Forest Fire Extinction Service desperately attempt to contain a Spanish wildfire as flames tear through nearby land.

Firefighters desperately dig into the crowd in a bid to contain the growing blaze while fast-moving flames rage only metres away, footage shows.

The Andalusian Forest Fire Extinction Service (INFOCA) said they "worked intensively in harsh conditions trying to stop the advancing flames."

They said more than 365 troops, 25 heavy vehicles and 41 aircraft were deployed to contain the blaze.

The fire which started in the Sierra Bermeja national park on September 8 has prompted precautionary evacuations.