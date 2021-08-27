A Californian woman has lost her home in the Lytle Creek brush fire.

Margarita Hernandez had lived in the property for 35 years and has survived 5 wildfires.

The fire has torched over 700 acres and had no containment.

Residents are being kept away from the area, but Hernandez’ family are hoping to find some family mementos in the rubble when possible.

The fire victim said that she had a lot of clothes and shoes in her home, and misses the plants and trees that she planted on the property.