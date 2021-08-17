A massive wildfire raging in France’s southern Var region illuminates the night sky in footage tweeted by firefighters battling the flames on Monday night. Crews are struggling to contain the blaze near the coastal town of Saint-Tropez due to high temperatures and strong winds.

Thousands of people, including holidaymakers in campsites, have been evacuated to escape the fast-spreading fire, which has already burned through some 3,500 hectares of land.

Mediterranean countries have been sweltering in an extreme heatwave, with Spain, Greece, Turkey and Portugal also grappling with destructive wildfires that scientists warn will become increasingly common due to global warming.