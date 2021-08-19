A large wildfire raged for a third day in Greece as the world battles despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters.

The blaze near the town of Vilia, west of Athens, continues to burn as the fire front extends to an area of some 20 kilometres.

Flames ravage trees and grass throughout woodlands, a video obtained by Spectee shows.

Vassilis Kokkalis, the Deputy regional governor in charge for Civil Protection, said that the “situation was out of control”, adding: "There is no access to ground forces and the area is so big that cannot be covered by aerial means either.”