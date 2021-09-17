Firefighters in Orange County acted quickly to attack a wildfire in Los Angeles in the middle of the night, using large helitankers to drop thousands of gallons of water onto the blaze.

Earlier this week, the fire department shared night-vision footage of an aircraft “hitting the mark” and smothering flames from the Route Fire.

“We take wildfires seriously and our dedicated firefighters, highly-trained aerial resources and hard-hitting ground resources are ready,” the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted, sharing a clip of their impressive work.