Thousands of people, including holidaymakers in campsites, have been evacuated in France’s southern Var region to escape a fast-spreading wildfire.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the blaze near the coastal town of Saint-Tropez, but high temperatures and strong winds are hampering their efforts to contain the flames.

The fire erupted on Monday and has already burned through some 3,500 hectares of land.

Mediterranean countries have been sweltering in an extreme heatwave. Spain, Greece, Turkey and Portugal have also been grappling with destructive wildfires that scientists warn will become increasingly common due to the climate crisis.