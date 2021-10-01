A CL-415 “super scooper” collects masses amounts of water as firefighters continue to battle the Windy Fire, a video released by the US Forest Service of Sequoia National Forest shows.

The bright yellow craft approached the lake and scoops up water in a bid to contain the blaze which has burnt through 89,804 acres of California’s Sequoia National Park.

After 2,500 people and numerous aircraft were assigned to battle the blaze, it is at 37 per cent containment.

Emergency service personnel continue to work to contain the fire and protect the national forest as well as the buildings in the area.