Scientists have discovered what is believed to be the world's northernmost landmass - a yet-to-be-named island north of Greenland.

Researchers say the tiny island, roughly 30 metres across, was exposed by shifting pack ice and despite only recently being discovered, the land could soon be swallowed up by seawaters.

The scientists came upon the area on an expedition in July and initially thought they had reached Oodaaq, an island in Greenland, which up until now, was believed to be the northernmost land on the planet.