Shocking footage shows dozens of vehicles piled up on a multi-lane highway and blocking traffic after they were caught in severe flooding that hit China’s central Henan province. Torrential rains that meteorologists have described as “once in a thousand years” have lashed the region, causing devastating floods that turned roads into raging torrents. More than 30 people have died and around 100,000 were evacuated in Zhengzhou. A clean-up operation is underway as the city braces for further downpours.

Scientists say the climate crisis is worsening flooding and other increasingly extreme weather events.