Harrowing footage shows emergency crews rescuing people from floods that have killed at least 25 people in China’s central Henan province. Firefighters are seen carrying vulnerable residents of Xinxiang city to safety and rescuing an elderly woman in a dinghy.

Torrential rains that meteorologists have described as “once in a thousand years” have lashed the region since last weekend, destroying homes and washing away cars. Around 100,000 people have been evacuated in Henan’s provincial capital Zhengzhou.

It comes after deadly flooding also hit western Europe and heatwaves scorched the US west, with scientists linking these extreme weather events to climate change.