Climate activists got involved in a hilarious war of words with Cop26 organisers via messages projected onto the conference centre.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, and saw protesters from Shale Must Fall project anti-fracking messages onto one of the most iconic buildings in Glasgow.

However, the organisers of the climate summit responded in kind, beaming the words “go away” in response to the projections that the protesters were sending.

The activists seemed to enjoy the engagement and joked that they wished “climate change would go away”.

