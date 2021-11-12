Cop26 president Alok Sharma claimed that people sometimes describe him as “no drama Sharma” in one of the more cringey moments of the summit thus far.

The Tory minister made the claim on Thursday (11 November) while answering a question about whether he was trying to stir up some drama in order to move the negotiations along, and seemed to be channeling his inner Barack Obama.

The 44th president of the US was given the nickname ‘no drama Obama’ for his ability to remain cool under pressure.

