Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [AOC] celebrated tasting one of the cornerstones of Scottish culture — Irn-Bru.

“I finally got a hold of some Irn-Bru,” AOC said sharing a video of her drinking the bright orange beverage.

After taking a sip, she says: “This tastes like the Latino soda, Kola Champagne. This tastes just like a Puerto Rican soda.

“This is Kola Champagne. Oh my god. I love it.

"Irn-Bru, count me in, I love it."

Nicola Sturgeon gifted AOC the drink after discovering she had been searching for a can since landing in the country for the Cop26 summit.

