Former President Barack Obama will deliver remarks at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow this morning.

Mr Obama's speech at the summit will put the threat of climate change into a broader context, the former President's spokeswoman Hannah Hankins said in a statement.

The former President will "lay out the important progress made in the five years since the Paris agreement took effect, highlight the leadership of young people around the globe, and urge more robust action going forward by all of us - governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society."

