Former President Barack Obama was met with cheers as he arrived at the Cop26 summit today.

Mr Obama arrived at the conference in Glasgow to deliver remarks on the threat of climate change.

Crowds cheered and applauded the former President as he entered the summit surrounded by security.

"We love you," the crowd were heard shouting.

As statement issued by his spokeswoman said the former President will "urge more robust action going forward by all of us - governments, the private sector, philanthropy, and civil society."

