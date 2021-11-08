Watch live as Barack Obama speaks at Cop26 session in Glasgow

Barack Obama is addressing Cop26 as the climate conference enters its second week in Glasgow.

The former US president is expected to express regret for "four years of active hostility towards climate science" under Donald Trump, but will also share a deeper worry that politics all over the world is falling short of what needs to be done to stop the climate crisis.

Mr Obama's speech comes one week after President Joe Biden's appearance at the conference, during which he explicitly apologised for Trump's abandonment of the Paris climate accords.

