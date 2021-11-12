Boris Johnson has warned that “we risk blowing it” on climate if countries do not agree a draft deal on the table at the Cop26 summit.

“What everybody needs to do now is recognise that we really are in the final furlong, and it’s in the final furlong where the horses change places,” the prime minister said.

“We either find a way of agreeing it or I’m afraid we risk blowing it. That’s the reality.”

While a discussion deadline of Friday was initially scheduled, that could be extended over the weekend to ensure an agreement is reached.

