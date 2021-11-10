Watch live as Boris Johnson speaks at Cop26 summit

Boris Johnson is holding a news conference at Cop26 in Glasgow.

The prime minister set to update the public on the negotiations taking place at the climate summit and it’s believed a draft document that sets out a goal of net-zero emissions is being scrutinised.

Away from the topic of Cop26, Mr Johnson could also face questions over recent Westminster scandals, including his refusal to personally apologise for his handling of the Owen Paterson case and the issue of Sir Geoffrey Cox voting from the British Virgin Islands.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter.