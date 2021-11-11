Naturalist Chris Packham has said that everyone must “play a proactive role” in protecting the world’s wildlife while at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

The TV environmentalist called for everyone to come together to make a difference in the fight against the climate crisis, saying that he believes “collective empowerment” to be our species’ greatest strength.

Packham went on to say: “We can’t rely on our parents if we’re children; we can’t rely on our families if we’re adults; we can’t rely on our communities or our countries.”