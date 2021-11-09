Watch live as the Climate Action Tracker (CAT) present the climate protection performance of the 60 biggest emitters and analysis of whether they are on track to meet their goals.

In line with the globally agreed Paris Agreement, countries around the world pledged to take action in bringing their emissions down as they aim to keep global warming well below 2C and seek to limit warming to 1.5C.

However, the CAT, a collaboration between Climate Analytics and New Climate Institute, found many nations are unlikely to meet their pledges by 2030.

