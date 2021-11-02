Boris Johnson told BBC that the planet is now at “one minute to midnight” ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The prime minister welcomed many heads of state and government on Monday morning, and will later tell them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and must act now to tackle the crisis.

Mr Johnson told the BBC: “We have to move from talk and debate and discussion to concerted, real-world action on coal, cars, cash and trees.”

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter.