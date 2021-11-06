Thousands of climate protesters have taken to London in a demand for swifter action to combat the global heating crisis amid Cop26.

The march started at 12.45pm and descended on Trafalgar Square two hours later.

The demonstrations came as dozens of governments detailed their plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

Leaders at Cop26 will also promise to tackle the way land is used, including the destruction of forest to make room for crops like soy and palm oil.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter