Cop26 agreement: Key points from the climate summit in Glasgow

Cop26 participants were finally able to agree a deal on Saturday (13 November) that seeks to prevent some of the more catastrophic effects of global warming but fell short on its commitments to reduce coal.

China and India made a last-minute intervention to water down language in the final text to ask for coal use to “phase down” rather than “phase out”. Several countries reacted angrily to the change, with president Alok Sharma visibly upset by the new language, but all countries involved signed the pact in the end.