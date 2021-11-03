Otrivin has launched the Otrivin Air Bubble at Cop26, a unique educational structure that uses biotechnology to purify the air.

The presence of the Otrivin Air Bubble comes after a 6-month pilot project was erected in Warsaw, Poland - one of Europe’s most polluted countries.

The successful test showed that by using microalgae to actively filter and re-metabolise pollution particles and carbon dioxide in a specially designed interactive environment, the bubble achieved healthier air quality levels and allowed visitors to experience cleaner air.

