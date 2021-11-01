Boris Johnson has said future generations will not forgive today’s political leaders if they fail to agree to meaningful action at the Cop26 summit.

The prime minister said: “The children who will judge us are children not yet born, and their children, we mustn’t fluff our lines or miss our cue, because if we fail, they will not forgive us.”

The PM welcomed many heads of state and government on Monday, warning them that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change”.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter