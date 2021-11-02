Boris Johnson has said he is “cautiously optimistic” about what is being achieved at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, though promises are “100 per cent useless” without firm action.

His comments come after a series of gloomy remarks from the prime minister in recent days about the ability to thrash out an agreement at the conference to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Mr Johnson said on Tuesday that current global targets around sustainable aviation fuel were “pathetic” and that the world could do more.

