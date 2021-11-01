French president Emmanuel Macron is greeted by Boris Johnson as he arrives at Cop26 as the UK and France are currently in a face-off over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Mr Macron has warned that unless Britain made a “significant move” to ease the dispute over licences to fish in British waters, Paris would introduce more stringent port and border checks from Tuesday.

Britain said the threats represent a breach of post-Brexit agreements and will launch a legal battle and do “whatever is necessary to ensure UK interests”, Mr Johnson has said.

