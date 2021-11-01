Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit.

Around 120 heads of state and government are attending the world leaders’ conference where countries are under pressure to increase action in the next decade to tackle dangerous warming.

The prime minister welcomed many heads of state and government on Monday morning, and will later tell them that humanity must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter.