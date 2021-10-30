A celebrity photographer is putting the focus on the impact food waste has on the planet ahead of Cop26.

John Rankin Waddell - known as Rankin - has published a series of pictures showing leftover produce fashioned into the shape of bottles.

Items including pancakes, cucumbers, strawberries and bread have been used.

Rankin - who has turned his focus to climate change - has photographed some of the most famous people in the world including the Queen, supermodels Kate Moss and Heidi Klum and celebrities like Madonna.

