Local community representatives, experts and government ministers at Cop26 will address the impact of extreme weather, environmental degradation and rising sea levels.

The panel will address how they intend to adapt to a more climate-resilient future and are expected to map out their contribution to adaptation, loss and damage.

Climate change could push over 100 million people into poverty by 2030 and while cutting emissions is critical, it is not enough.

Today's panel are expected to discuss how they intend to adapt our economies and societies to prevent this from happening.

