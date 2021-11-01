David Attenborough has urged world leaders to turn ‘tragedy into triumph’ during his speech at the Cop26 climate summit.

The 95-year-old broadcaster, addressing delegates, has said working together the world is “powerful enough” to save itself from the worst effects of climate change

Attenborough added: “Perhaps the fact that the people affected by climate change are no longer some imagined future generations but young people alive today, perhaps that will give us the impetus we need to rewrite our story, to turn this tragedy into a triumph.”

