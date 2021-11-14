Boris Johnson says the world has made “important breakthroughs” on climate action as a final deal was agreed during the Cop26 UN summit.

The pact secured at the Glasgow summit commits countries to more climate action and a historic move against coal.

“There’s still a long, long way to go before we can say we’ve dealt with climate change, but the great news is, together, the world has made some important breakthroughs,” the prime minister said.

Countries have agreed to strengthen their emissions-cutting targets for 2030 as part of the bid to limit warming climbing above 1.5C.

