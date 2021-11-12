Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis has criticised some of the language he’s heard at Cop26 as “a lot of fancy words” in a damning assessment of the progress made thus far at the climate summit.

Davis was speaking to Sky News when he made the comments and said that the commitments that have been offered up so far have “no teeth”.

The prime minister wasn’t too fond of the language used by Boris Johnson either, saying “this is serious business” in reference to the repeated football analogies of Johnson.