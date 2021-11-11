Watch live from outside Scotland's Cop26 UN climate summit.

The 12-day summit is being held inside Glasgow's SEC Centre, under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy.

Together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its run are all hoping to see a comprehensive plan agreed on how to accelerate action towards the 2015 Paris Agreement pledges and avert the climate catastrophe our planet faces.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter.