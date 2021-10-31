Greta Thunberg was mobbed by press and activists as she arrived in Glasgow by train to attend the Cop26 summit.

The climate change champion appeared on the streets of the Scottish city on Saturday evening, having taken a train from London Euston.

"Finally in Glasgow for the COP26! And thank you for the very warm welcome..." Thunberg wrote on social media after arriving.

The conference begins formally on Sunday, with delegates from 200 countries attending to announce how they will help the planet and avoid a climate catastrophe.

