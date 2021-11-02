George Eustice has apologised to an Israeli politician who was unable to enter Cop26 in her wheelchair.

Karine Elharrar, Israel's energy minister, said she could not reach the conference grounds because the only local transport options were to walk or board a shuttle bus not kitted out for disabled people.

"It's deeply regrettable and we've apologised," Mr Eustice, the UK’s environment secretary, said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4.

He has also been criticised by some for suggesting Isreal should have "communicated" the need for an accessible entrance.

