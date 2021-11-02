US president Joe Biden said China has made a “big mistake” by not joining world leaders at Cop26, saying they wanted to be world leaders but were “walking away” on the “gigantic issue” of climate breakdown.

Biden said: “The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader – not showing up, come on!”.

Mr.Biden also announced that nearly 100 countries have signed a pledge to slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane by 30 per cent by 2030.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter