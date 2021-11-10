Boris Johnson has urged world leaders not to “stand in the way” of attempts to strike a climate deal at Cop26.

“I say to my fellow leaders, you cannot now sit on your hands as the world asks you to act,” the prime minister said, leading a news conference in Glasgow.

“My question to my fellow world leaders this afternoon, as we enter the last hours of Cop, is: ‘Will you help us do that, will you help us grasp that opportunity? Or will you stand in the way?”

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter.