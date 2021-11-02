Israeli minister Karine Elharrar arrived at Cop26 alongside Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday, after she was unable to access the conference the previous day.

Ms Elharrar, who uses a wheelchair, tweeted to say that it was “sad” the UN “does not provide accessibility to its events,” sparking an apology from the UK’s top officials - including Boris Johnson.

Upon returning to Cop26, the politician told BBC News she had been able to get in “very easily” on Tuesday, while Mr Bennett thanked Mr Johnson for his “quick intervention” over the issue.

