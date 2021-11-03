Leonardo DiCaprio was shouted at by a protester as he attended the second day of Cop 26 in Glasgow.

As he was walking through the main hall, surrounded by cameras and fans, the Hollywood star was confronted by an Australian woman about the issue of fracking on indigenous people’s lands.

“Leo, talk to Indigenous people about fracking on their land!” the woman, identified as Rikki Dank, screamed.

DiCaprio kept his head down as he continued to walk, while security personnel encircled him.

