Zarah Sultana, the Labour MP for Coventry South joined climate change protesters in London.

She told PA:“The climate emergency is one of the most urgent demands of our time.”

She believes that the Cop26 summit “doesn’t go far enough”.

Environmental activists have taken to the streets of cities around the country to demand swifter action to combat the global heating crisis.

The march in London started at 12.15 pm on Saturday (6 November) and later descended on Trafalgar Square.

The demonstrations come as dozens of governments detail their plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture at the Glasgow climate summit.