German artist and environmentalist Arnd Drossel has walked from Paderborn to Glasgow in a giant metal ball, arriving in Scotland on the eve of the Cop26 climate conference.

He began his three-month journey on 30 July, rolling his 160kg steel hamster wheel across Europe.

On his way, Mr Drossel collected environmental promises from passers-by, raising awareness of the climate emergency.

“I started my walking inside of this sphere to unite people. We can all take care of our future,” he told Sky News of his journey.

