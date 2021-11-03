Prince Charles was presented a colourful necklace as he met with a delegation of indigenous people from the Global Alliance of Territorial Communities at Cop26.

The Prince of Wales was given the gift by an Ecuadorian member of the group and wore it around his neck as he addressed a group attending the conference.

In a speech about safeguarding the world’s forests and land at Cop26, Charles said nations needed to “honour” the rights of indigenous people who were “experienced custodians” of their habitats.

